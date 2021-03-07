CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 23.6% Lower This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $3,639.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018843 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,596,072 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

