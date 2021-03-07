Cloudbric (CLB) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $77,591.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00797795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

