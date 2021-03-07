Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDR. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cloudera by 403.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

