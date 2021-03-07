CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Cut by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,374,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,881 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group comprises 6.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.87% of CNO Financial Group worth $119,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 1,226,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

