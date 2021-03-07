Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Market Cap Tops $38.75 Million

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar. Cocos-BCX has a total market cap of $38.75 million and $4.17 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.86 or 0.00791441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX (CRYPTO:COCOS) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. “

