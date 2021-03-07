Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

