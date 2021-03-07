Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 129,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

