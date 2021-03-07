Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,316 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $207.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Truist reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

