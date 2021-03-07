Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,769 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Amgen makes up about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

