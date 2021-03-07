Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

