Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 116,345 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,509 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

