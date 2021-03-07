Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,703 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.81 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

