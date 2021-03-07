Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 57,219 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.