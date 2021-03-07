Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

