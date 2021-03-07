Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.98 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

