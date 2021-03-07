Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

