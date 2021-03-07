Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Starbucks makes up about 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 393,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after acquiring an additional 321,547 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

SBUX stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.