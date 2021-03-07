Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,352 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Intuit accounts for about 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Intuit by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Intuit by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,332,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $382.21 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

