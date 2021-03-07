Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.45 Million in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. The Blackstone Group comprises about 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after buying an additional 400,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

