Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.70 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,239 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. BHP Group comprises about 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in BHP Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,239,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

