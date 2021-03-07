Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

