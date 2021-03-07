Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $210.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.