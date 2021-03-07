Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

