Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $264.29. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

