Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $327.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $340.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

