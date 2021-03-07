Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Citigroup makes up 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of C opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

