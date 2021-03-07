Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Coherent makes up about 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.19% of Coherent worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after acquiring an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Coherent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHR. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $235.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $264.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.