Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $8,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after acquiring an additional 139,522 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COHU opened at $40.18 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

