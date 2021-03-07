CoinEx Token (CET) Market Cap Reaches $16.85 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.85 million and $1.10 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00787634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042023 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

