CoinFi (COFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $367,654.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 96.8% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $625,675.98 and $367,654.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00777642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00041449 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.