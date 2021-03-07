Coinlancer Price Tops $0.0250 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $311,532.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00790819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

