CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $43.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006639 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007709 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000063 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.