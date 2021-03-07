Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,241,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

