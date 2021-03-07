Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.06. 10,241,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

