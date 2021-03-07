Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 351,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of CIGI opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

