Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Ambarella stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $117,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,653 shares in the company, valued at $964,416.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,097,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $30,222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $15,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

