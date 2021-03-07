Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.15 on Friday. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 363,116 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

