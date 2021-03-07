Colliers Securities Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

