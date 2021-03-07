Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 57.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,002.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.71 or 0.01007236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.00362848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003040 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

