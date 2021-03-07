Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. 605,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,380. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $20,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 946,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 866,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $5,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

