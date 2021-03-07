Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

