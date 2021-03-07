Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CMCSA stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,052,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,283. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

