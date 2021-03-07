Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.67% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.23 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $44.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

