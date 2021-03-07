Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stake Decreased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,408 shares during the period. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição accounts for about 3.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 3.01% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $115,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 227,715 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CBD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,581. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

