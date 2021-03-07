Comparing Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Biomerica alerts:

This table compares Biomerica and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 9.68 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -23.91 Nymox Pharmaceutical $120,000.00 1,563.52 -$13.16 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10% Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -646.66% -316.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 106.06%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Biomerica beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops and markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. In addition, it offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.