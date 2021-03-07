Comparing Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 22.35% 10.19% 0.99% First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19%

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.41 $11.14 million $3.93 11.35 First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.82 $33.35 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Salisbury Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Salisbury Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and Online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of fourteen banking offices and ten ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.