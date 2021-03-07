Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 4,656 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

