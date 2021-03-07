Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.07. 6,516,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

