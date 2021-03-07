Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $47.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 18.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,993,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 63,583 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after buying an additional 89,911 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.39. 1,879,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.