Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. 1,413,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

